Major rail delays in West Sussex due to signalling failures

According to Southern Rail, services are having to run at a reduced speed between Horsham and Barnham in both directions.

This is causing significant delays and may result in service alterations and cancellations.

A Southern spokesperson said: "The particular type of fault is known as an 'axle counter failure

Southern Rail

"Axle counters form part of the signalling system and allow the signaller to know where trains are."

Response staff are en-route and are expected to arrive at the site by 12.30pm.

Services between Southampton/Portsmouth and London are currently unable to run between Southampton/Portsmouth and Horsham.