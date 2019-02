Drivers have faced queues and slow traffic on a major road near Warnham following a car fire this lunchtime (Friday February 1).

The A264 westbound from Rusper Road to A24 (Great Daux Roundabout) has been partially blocked with slow moving traffic.

The A264 car fire. Picture by driving instructor David Barnard

The road was closed at one stage but is now open.

