M25/M23 crash causes long delays

An accident on the M25 caused long delays going south to Gatwick this lunchtime (Friday October 19).

Two of the three lanes were blocked and there was very slow traffic due to the accident on M25 anti-clockwise at junction 7 M23.

Congestion at one stage went past junction 8 (Reigate).

Lanes two and three (of three) were closed following the incident, located near the exit slip road at J7.

Two fire engines attended as well as an ambulance.

Travel time at its peak was one hour and 20 minutes.

The problem was increased by people slowing down to look at the accident.

The incident has now been cleared all the laned re-opened.