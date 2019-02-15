Low-cost airline breaches rabies rules at Gatwick Airport

WOW Air Ehf, a low-cost Icelandic carrier, has been fined for breaching rabies regulations, having allowed a pet dog to land at Gatwick Airport.

The company was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £437.22 costs, after admitting being the carrier that moved a pet animal into Great Britain on flight WW814 from Reykjavík–Keflavík International Airport to London Gatwick Airport without approval of the appropriate authority, as required under EU pets regulations.

The company was fined £500 after admitting permitting a dog to land in Great Britain on May 31, 2018, contrary to the Rabies (Importation of Dogs, Cats and other Mammals) Order 1974 and the Animal Health Act 1981, as the dog had been brought from a place outside of Great Britain.

The case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 8, 2019.

