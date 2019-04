Drivers are facing delays of more than an hour on the M25 this morning (Monday April 15) after an accident involving a coach and a lorry.

Three lanes of the M25 are closed clockwise between junction ten (A3 Wisley) and junction 11 (A320 Chertsey).

Congestion is as far back as junction nine (Leatherhead).

Reports are that the incident involved a collision between a coach and lorry.

Travel time is 65 minutes.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.