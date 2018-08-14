Local access plans for Velo South road closures

Localised access plans have been published for areas affected by road closures for Velo South on September 23.

The 100-mile route for the cycling event to and from Goodwood racecourse encompasses Midhurst, Petworth and Billingshurst and will necessitate the closure of main roads in Southwater, Compton and Lavant among other areas.

Following ‘negotiations’ with West Sussex County Council, local access plans to address concerns in communities such as Ifold and other areas have now been put up on the Velo South website at www.velosouth.com/the-route/road-closures.

West Sussex County Council officers promised parish representatives that the local access plans were being drawn up last month after residents voiced worries the road closures would cut off the main road through their parishes for several hours.

Access plans have been published for Kennel Hill & New Road, Ashington, Hole Street & Wiston, Partridge Green, Southwater, Ichingfield, Loxwood, Ifold, Fernhurst, Rogate, Lordington, Funtington and Lavant.

Many plans involve local single lane access on the day along main roads, segregated from a cycle lane to ensure the safety of the event’s 15,000 participants.

Some single lane vehicular access routes will be one-way only, while others will be two-way with traffic control from stewards.

In the case of Southwater, a pedestrian crossing will also be temporarily closed.

Other locations, such as at Hole Street, will have two-way access managed by stewards following the last riders to minimise road closures.

A manually-controlled traffic light crossing will be in place on the A272 at Rogate throughout the day and drivers will be advised to follow a sat-nav for live updates on the day.

Residents have also been sent a four-page leaflet of the route this week, as also promised by event organisers CSM Active following complaints about a lack of notification and consultation about the event.

A spokesperson for the company said a total of around 160,000 leaflets would be distributed via Royal Mail to the Chichester and Horsham districts over the next two weeks.

Farmers needing to tend to livestock, district nurses, doctors and anyone else concerned about vehicular access needs on the day are being asked to contact CSM on route@velosouth.com or call the hotline on 01243 935359.