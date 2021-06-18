‘It’s known as the swimming pool’: ‘Massive’ flood closes Southwater road
A ‘massive’ flood – thought to be several feet deep – is stopping traffic using a Southwater road.
A deluge of rain has blocked Cripplegate Lane with one village resident branding the area a ‘disaster’.
Jacqui Bourne, who works at the RSPCA said: “It’s wider than the bridge span.
“It’s massive. It’s horrendous. It’s quite dangerous – the worst I’ve seen it.”
But this isn’t the first time the road has been submerged and now the flood-prone lane has become the butt of a long-running joke.
Jacqui added: “It’s known as the Cripplegate Lane swimming pool.”
She raised concerns that if a driver came across the flood at night it could be dangerous.
West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.