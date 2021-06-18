‘It’s known as the swimming pool’: ‘Massive’ flood closes Southwater road

A ‘massive’ flood – thought to be several feet deep – is stopping traffic using a Southwater road.

By Sam Dixon-French
Friday, 18th June 2021, 12:44 pm

A deluge of rain has blocked Cripplegate Lane with one village resident branding the area a ‘disaster’.

Jacqui Bourne, who works at the RSPCA said: “It’s wider than the bridge span.

“It’s massive. It’s horrendous. It’s quite dangerous – the worst I’ve seen it.”

A van takes a dip in Cripplegate Lane 'swimming pool'.

But this isn’t the first time the road has been submerged and now the flood-prone lane has become the butt of a long-running joke.

Jacqui added: “It’s known as the Cripplegate Lane swimming pool.”

She raised concerns that if a driver came across the flood at night it could be dangerous.

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

The flood is thought to be around 50ft long and several feet deep
