Horsham cyclist, 68, seriously injured in collision with car

Officers were called to North Parade at around 9.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 12).

Police said ambulance crews transported the cyclist, a 68-year-old man from Horsham, to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with broken ribs as well as cuts and abrasions.

Sussex Police said the car that failed to stop, a silver Ford C-Max, has since been located and recovered by police for examination.

Accident appeal

The driver, a 36-year-old woman from Haslemere, Surrey, is assisting with enquiries.