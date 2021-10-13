Horsham cyclist, 68, seriously injured in collision with car
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered serious injuries when he was in collision with a car in Horsham.
Officers were called to North Parade at around 9.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 12).
Police said ambulance crews transported the cyclist, a 68-year-old man from Horsham, to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with broken ribs as well as cuts and abrasions.
Sussex Police said the car that failed to stop, a silver Ford C-Max, has since been located and recovered by police for examination.
The driver, a 36-year-old woman from Haslemere, Surrey, is assisting with enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the manner of driving is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 363 of 13/10.