Drivers call police after 30 cows block road in Horsted Keynes
Motorists in Horsted Keynes rang police this morning (Tuesday, June 29) after about 30 cows made their way onto a road, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:38 am
Neighbourhood policing inspector Darren Taylor said drivers heading to work on Keysford Lane found their route blocked by a herd ‘making a break for it’.
He said the incident happened at about 7.45am.
“Thankfully some local farmers offered to assist and the herd was soon rounded up and secured,” he said.