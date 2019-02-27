Dramatic picture shows HGV overturn at Gatwick Airport

Firefighters are warning drivers to avoid the Gatwick North Terminal roundabout after a lorry overturned and shed its load.

A tweet from Crawley Fire Station said: “HGV RTC ...If possible please avoid the North Terminal roundabout at #Gatwick. ‘E’ watch are currently in attendance.”

Gatwick Police tweeted: “We are assisting @crawley_fire , @HighwaysEngland @GatwickFRS with an overturned lorry on the North Terminal Roundabout. Please be patient whilst we deal with the incident.”

See also:

Gatwick overturned lorry - ‘no access to North Terminal by road’

