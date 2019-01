Drivers are facing delays in Crawley this morning (Monday January 7) following an accident on a major road.

The A23 is partially blocked and there is very slow traffic due to the incident.

Travel news

Reports are that it involvedd three vehicles

The road is blocked at Crawley Avenue and A2219 London Road area (Tushmore Roundabout).

Traffic is slow eastbound on the approach to the roundabout as a result.