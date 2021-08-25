Delays between Horsham and Three Bridges stations due to signalling fault

The fault is causing delays of up to 10 minutes between these stations. This is expected until 4.30pm.

Southern Rail has advised passenger to travel on their normal line of route but allow an extra 10 minutes to complete the journey and plan ahead.

Engineers are on site and assessing the problem.

A fault with the signalling system has been reported between Horsham and Three Bridges, causing delays on trains travelling towards London. Picture by GTR/Southern

In this particular situation the fault has been confirmed as a 'Track Circuit Failure'.