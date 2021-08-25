Delays between Horsham and Three Bridges stations due to signalling fault
A fault with the signalling system has been reported between Horsham and Three Bridges, causing delays on trains travelling towards London.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 3:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 3:50 pm
The fault is causing delays of up to 10 minutes between these stations. This is expected until 4.30pm.
Southern Rail has advised passenger to travel on their normal line of route but allow an extra 10 minutes to complete the journey and plan ahead.
Engineers are on site and assessing the problem.
In this particular situation the fault has been confirmed as a 'Track Circuit Failure'.
This means the signalling system is unable to automatically verify if the next section of track past the affected signal is clear.