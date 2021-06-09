Delays and roadworks, your morning Sussex travel update for Wednesday, June 9
This is your morning travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, June 9.
There is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass eastbound before the A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout), the AA said.
Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing are being reported on the A27 The Causeway westbound in West Sussex. Average speed is ten mph.
There is queueing traffic on the A27 Eastbound before the A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).
Slow traffic is being reported on the A27 both ways before Station Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout) in the construction area.
There are also delays of five minutes on A27 westbound in East Sussex. Average speed is 15mph.
Delays of six minutes and delays easing are being reported on the A27 Polegate bypass westbound between the A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout) and the A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout). Average speed is ten mph.