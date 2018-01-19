Crowds stuck at rail stations after train hits ‘track defect’

Frustrated passengers are expected to be disrupted for hours due to a ‘track defect’ at Burgess Hill.

Hundreds of people are currently stuck at Haywards Heath station because of the issue.

A spokesman for Southern said: “The 06:46 Southern service from Brighton to London Victoria reported hitting an obstruction on the track on approach to Burgess Hill station.

“Network Rail have a team on site now and have confirmed that there is a track defect and not an obstruction as previously reported.

“There is a speed restriction in place over a defective track between Brighton and Haywards Heath.

“Consequently, trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

“Disruption is expected until 12:00pm.”

Customers are advised trains may be cancelled or delayed.