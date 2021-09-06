Crawley level crossing barriers are stuck down and causing traffic delays say police
Drivers are being advised to avoid the Crawley High Street Level Crossing by British Transport Police.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 6:08 pm
In a Tweet posted around 5pm today @BTPSussex said: "Please avoid the Crawley High Street Level Crossing on Brighton Road, Crawley. The level crossing barriers are currently permanently down and no estimated time of them opening. The Horsham Road Level Crossing by Goffs Park is still working, however traffic is building up."