Very long delays are reported on the A27 between Chichester and Shoreham this morning due to road traffic incidents.

A multi-vehicle collision at Tangmere is causing delays of up to 30 minutes travelling westbound between Arundel and Chichester.

A collision between a car and a lorry has blocked the A27 Shoreham flyover, with delays of up to 90 minutes in tailbacks stretching towards Worthing.

Motorists are advised to avoid the areas and seek an alternative route.