The changes were made after businesses and residents raised concerns with Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, WSCC councillor Pete Bradbury and MSDC councillor Robert Salisbury about a planned full closure of the junction.

The work forms part of plans to build more than 300 homes near the former sewage treatment works site, off Fairbridge Way.

The changes, which are now in place, have been agreed with WSSC Highways to retain a northern/one-way route into Cuckfield Road for all but two separate seven-day periods.

The roundabout on the Fairbridge Way junction of Isaac’s Lane (A273) with Cuckfield Road (B2036) in Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2108085.

Ms Davies said she was delighted the company had helped find a solution to keep access open to Cuckfield Road, except for a very limited time.

“It is essential we support our local businesses bounce back from the pandemic,” she said.

“I know, from those who had directly approached me to assist them make progress, that they were very worried about the potentially devastating impact a full closure would have had,” she added.

The works start on February 7 with a full reopening on May 15.

The southbound closure will take place during this time but access will be provided northbound. A diversion route will be in place for southbound traffic.

There will be signs at the northern and southern ends of Cuckfield Road/B2036 saying that access to the golf club and all other businesses is available.

Northbound access from February 17 will not be available for HGVs because of space limitations and maintaining road safety.

Closure in both directions will be needed for one week from March 18 to allow access to the work areas not accessible in a one-way system and to make adjustments to the system.

Closure in both directions is also required for one week from May 9 to allow access to the remaining work areas that are not accessible when the one-way system is in effect.

There will be 24/7 access to the recycling centre and travellers’ site via Fairbridge Way.

FDL are accepting the additional costs for these changes to help minimise disruption to businesses and the highway network.

Ms Davies said: “This is an extensive and vital roads project as part of the greater Northern Arc works and I gratefully thank FDL for positively working with us all over the last few weeks to implement amended plans to protect these businesses and help them to thrive alongside the project.”

Councillor Bradbury said: “These roadworks are a necessary but unwelcome disruption and I’m very pleased we’ve been able to find a way to help local businesses such as the Oak Barn.”

An FDL spokesperson said: “We listened to the concerns raised by Mims Davies MP and her colleagues, explored a possible solution with WSCC and are pleased to have been able to find a way to reduce the original duration of road closure, improve access to Cuckfield Road while S278 works are undertaken and ameliorate the impact on local businesses.”