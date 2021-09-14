Car crashes into house on country road near Henfield
A car has crashed into a house on a country road near Henfield.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 1:33 pm
The fire service said it was called to the collision at 10.15am this morning on Wheatsheaf Road near Woodmancote.
A spokesman added: “Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Henfield and Partridge Green to the scene along with the Heavy Rescue Tender from Crawley.
“Upon arrival crews found a single vehicle that had left the road and collided with a property.
“Firefighters worked to free one person from the vehicle, and ensure the scene was safe.
“Drivers are urged to avoid the area for the time being.”