The fire service said it was called to the collision at 10.15am this morning on Wheatsheaf Road near Woodmancote.

A spokesman added: “Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Henfield and Partridge Green to the scene along with the Heavy Rescue Tender from Crawley.

“Upon arrival crews found a single vehicle that had left the road and collided with a property.

The scene of the crash

“Firefighters worked to free one person from the vehicle, and ensure the scene was safe.

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area for the time being.”