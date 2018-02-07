Bus service to be axed

A Horsham bus service is to be axed next month.

Arriva has announced the X1 service between Guildford and Horsham will be discontinued from Friday March 9, due to a lack of customers.

Arriva Coach Service

The service runs to Horsham via Shalford, Bramley, Alford, Clemsfold and Broadbridge Heath

The company said it had been forced to take the decision as the route had become ‘particularly quiet’.

Andy Isbell, General Manager Guildford said: “Our routes reflect customer need and the X1 service is particularly underused. The discontinuation of the X1 service will improve efficiency on the remaining bus routes, which will continue to provide a reliable service for customers.”

Passengers will be able to travel between Guildford and Horsham by using the 63 and 63X bus routes.