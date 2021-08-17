Boost for jobs as Norse Atlantic Airways prepares to land at Gatwick Airport, says Unite

The airline, with its business model of being a low cost inter-continental operator, is expected to hire former employees of Norwegian Air Resources UK Limited which stopped its UK operations earlier this year.

Unite regional officer Claire Simpson said: “It is a much needed boost for Gatwick Airport in particular and the UK aviation sector generally which is still going through a torrid time economically because of the continuing uncertainty surrounding international travel.

The news that Norse Atlantic Airways will start operating from Gatwick Airport next year is a much needed boost for the UK aviation industry

“Norse Atlantic Airways is looking to start operations next year and this will be a vital opportunity for former Norwegian Air Resources employees, many of them Unite members, who were made redundant in January.

“It is also positive for the local economy as it will be generating employment at Gatwick through ground services and other suppliers, as well as adding to the footfall through the airport, when there has been little to cheer about at the airport recently.