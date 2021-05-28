Bank holiday and half-term planned road closures in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

New Road Eastbound, Angmering: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington. Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 6

Spear Hill, Ashington: Tree cutting and OH cabling. Road Closure. BT – May 17 to June 7

Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Refurbishment of traffic light, poles and replacement pedestrian refuge islands. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 10 to May 28

Cowfold Road, Bolney: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 3 to June 5

Wellington Road, Chichester: Reception pit to allow horizontal directional drilling under A286 and College Lane. Road Closure. Southern Water – April 6 to June 4

Clay Lane, Chichester: To allow tampering machine to work. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 1 to June 2

Winterbourne Road 70 To 78, Chichester: New cycleway provision on grass verge between Winterbourne Road and development on Lloyd Road. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 1 to June 11

Grevatts Lane, Climping: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 26 to May 29

Rutherford Way, Crawley: Lay new water main on Gatwick Road. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 13 to June 21

Whittle Way, Crawley: Lay new water main on Gatwick Road. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 13 to June 21

Selham Road, Easebourne: Reconstruction of Ambersham Bridge. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 6 to July 16

West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead: Emergency Gas Escape in progress. Road Closure. SGN – May 23 to June 9

Waterside, East Grinstead: Repair leaking water main. Road Closure. South East Water – May 27 to June 2

Salthill Road, Fishbourne: To allow tamping machine to work. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 2 to June 3

Fox Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay drinking water main, install new bypass arrangement, connections and install new valves. Road Closure. South East Water – April 6 to July 16

Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath: In conjunction with water mains renewal scheme on Fox Hill. Road Closure. . South East Water – April 6 to July 16

Freshfield Lane, Horsted Keynes: Replace CSG valve. Road Closure. South East Water – May 24 to June 4

Hunston Road, Hunston: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 1 to June 2

Pookbourne Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Pookbourne Lane junction to the A2300 - night time closure. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 4 to July 26

Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield: Access required to the underground structure for new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – June 4 to June 7

Brighton Road, Lancing: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 19 to June 5

Luckins Copse Lane, Linch: Repair edge erosion. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 1 to June 1

Camelsdale Road, Linchmere: Repair leaking wate main. Road Closure. South East Water – May 27 to June 2

South Terrace, Littlehampton: 24hr road closure to all traffic including cyclists for COVID 19 social distancing safety measures. Road Closure. Arun District Council – August 3 to September 30

Lyminster Road Roundabout, Littlehampton: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington. Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 9

Wharf Road To Ferry Road, Littlehampton: Repainting of existing pedestrian footbridge across river. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 6 to May 28

Berry Lane, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 1 to June 2

Church Street, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 1 to June 2

St Floras Road, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 1 to June 2

St Floras Road Roundabout, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 1 to June 2

St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 1 to June 2

Toddington Lane, Littlehampton: To remove rail defect through level crossing and on/off track rrvs. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 5 to June 6

Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: To allow tamper to work. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 6 to June 7

Sea Lane, Middleton-On-Sea: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 4 to June 4

June Lane, Midhurst: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 27 to May 31

Bartons Lane To Angel Street, Petworth: Rebuilding, renovation, foundation work along a section of wall. Road Closure. Traditionall Stone – February 1 to September 30

Park Road, Petworth: 24hr Road Closure to undertake roofing repairs tile. Road Closure. West Sussex Carpentry & Building Ltd – May 17 to June 4

Swan Bridge, Pulborough: Works to strengthen bridge arch and repair stonework to arches and faces. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 26 to August 6

Rusper Road, Rusper: Access required to the overhead structure for new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – June 1 to June 1

Adur Bridge Roundabout, Shoreham-By-Sea: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 4 to June 5

Reeds Lane, Southwater: Installation of a new electricity supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – June 1 to June 4

Southwick Square, Southwick: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 3 to June 4

School Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 1 to June 1

Sullington Lane, Sullington: Repair edge erosion. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to June 7

Robin Hood Lane, Warnham: Installation of new pumped sewer and associated air valve. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 22 to July 9

Church Road, West Grinstead: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 2 to June 3

Station Approach, West Hoathly: New connection to water main. Road Closure. South East Water – June 1 to June 7