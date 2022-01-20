Vueling’s expansion will see two aircraft based at Gatwick and - in addition to increased frequencies to its existing direct routes from Gatwick to Barcelona, Bilbao, Valencia, Santiago de Compostela, Paris-Orly, Rome and Florence – the airline will fly the five new routes below:

- Two daily services to Malaga (new service)

- Four flights a week to Menorca (new service)

- Four flights a week to La Coruña (new service)

- Three flights a week to Sevilla (new service)

- Three flights a week to Granada (new service)

Increased frequencies will serve Vueling’s existing destinations from Gatwick as below:

- Seven daily flights to Barcelona (One extra flight each day)

- Up to four daily flights to Rome (Four extra flights each week)

- Three daily services to Bilbao (Two extra flights each day)

- Fifteen flights a week to Florence (Two extra flights each week)

- Fourteen flights a week Paris-Orly

- Seven flights a week to Valencia

- Seven flights a week Santiago de Compostela

Vuelling’s expansion builds on other recent announcements supporting Gatwick’s recovery with British Airways, Wizz Air, Emirates, TUI, Turkish and Westjet also increasing their schedules toward pre-covid levels, in addition to easyJet increasing the number of slots they will fly from the airport during the summer season.

Stephanie Wear, Vice President of Aviation Development, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Vueling’s expansion at Gatwick Airport.

"Their commitment to Gatwick is really positive news for both the airport, our partners and the local economy, as we continue to grow back following the impacts of COVID. The news also shows how attractive airport slots are at Gatwick.

“The additional services Vueling will now be able to offer to Spain and Italy – including new routes to Sevilla, Granada and Menorca - is excellent news for passengers across

London and the South East, providing more choice and competition to popular destinations. “