Part of the A23 near Crawley has been shut this afternoon (Wednesday February 20) following a serious accident.

The A23 is closed and there is queueing traffic due to the incident both ways from the A2004 Southgate Avenue to A264 (Pease Pottage).

Emergency services are at the scene.

Drivers are advised to find another route.

The nearby K2 leisure centre has said on social media that access is available via Tilgate Park.