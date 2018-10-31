A24 queues after vehicle collides with central reservation

Drivers are facing queues on the A24 around Washington roundabout following a traffic accident this morning (Wednesday October 31).

One lane is blocked and there is queueing traffic due to the incident on the A24 London Road northbound from the A283 The Pike to The Hollow.

Congestion is currently as far as Wiston Estate Winery.

Reports are that lane two (of two) is blocked just after the Washington roundabout following a vehicle colliding with the central reservation.

Traffic was already queueing as normal on approach to the roundabout.