A23 crash: Police warn public not to share footage of incident

Sussex Police have warned people not to share footage of a crash on the A23.

By Sam Dixon-French
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 6:42 pm

The road was closed earlier today at Warninglid due to a collision.

In a statement, Sussex Roads Police said: “We’re aware of social media footage being shared of the earlier incident on the A23 whereby a HGV struck the bridge.

“Please refrain from sharing this information as this could hamper our investigation. Thank you.”

The A23 at Warninglid was closed in both directions after a vehicle hit a bridge, police have said. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.
