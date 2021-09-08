Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor told motorists to avoid the area while the vehicle was removed.

“A motor home has rolled over and ended up on its side,” he said, adding that it had caused blockage and tail backs.

“Our traffic colleagues are there, getting the motor home removed from the scene,” he said.

Police were called to the A23 at about midday on Wednesday (September 8) after reports of an overturned motorhome.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said police were called to the A23 at around noon ‘to reports of an overturned motorhome’.

“The northbound carriageway was temporarily blocked until the vehicle was recovered at around 1pm,” they said.

The police spokesperson added that no injuries had been reported.

The AA reported that the A23 was shut northbound between the Albourne junction and the Hurstpierpoint turn off.

Police were called to the A23 at about midday on Wednesday (September 8) after reports of an overturned motorhome.

AA Traffic News shows that traffic is now flowing normally.

The fire service has been approached for comment.