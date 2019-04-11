Traffic chaos in Horsham town centre following major road closure

Drivers in Horsham town centre are caught up in traffic chaos following a road closure.

Traffic is queuing from the Bishopric back to the Springfield Road roundabout due to a mobile crane forcing the B2237 Bishopric Link to close in a southbound direction.

Traffic chaos in Horsham

According to AA Traffic vehicles are heavily backed up to the B2195 junction.

Traffic is being diverted via the B2237 and A24 but pedestrian, emergency vehicle and residential access has been maintained.

One commuter described the traffic as 'very slow'.