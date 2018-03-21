‘Trafalgar Square’ lions sell for £127,000 in Billingshurst

A pair of Trafalgar Square lions sold at auction for £127,000 in Billingshurst yesterday.

The giant bronze lions – modelled on the iconic statues guarding Nelson’s Column – had been displayed at Camden Lock until recently.

James Rylands, a specialist at Summers Place Auctions, said the hammer price was ‘bang on estimate’.

The momumental big cats are 175cm high and 384cm long.

He added: “We’re very pleased. They were bought by a private Englishman.

“It gives us pleasure when things like that stay in the country.”

The buyer remained anonymous but the Observer has learned that they do own several public spaces.

It is not clear as yet whether the lions will be put on display to the public.