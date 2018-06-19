Town centre car park shuts

Piries Place is set to hear the sounds of clanging metal and crashing concrete again after its car park closed ready for demolition.

The 330 space car park shut yesterday (June 18) as developers look to tear it down and replaced with a new £8m building.

The shopping quarter has already undergone huge demolition works with shops on the northern side of the site pulled down to make way for a new, separate £35m scheme.

Those works came to an end last month with construction now well underway to create a new 92-bed hotel, cinema and shops and restaurants.

The car park is owned by Horsham District Council which will be funding and overseeing the works, set to be completed by mid 2019.

It is set offer 516 spaces which will be wider than the spaces in the existing car park.

Whilst the works are being carried out the council has announced an addition 33 spaces will available in the Pavilions in the Park car park which has just undergone a major reconfiguration.

The council has also confirmed additional parking will be made available at its offices at Parkside, Chart Way, and in the Dukes Square Car Park behind the Drill Hall in Denne Road.

The car park toilets will also be closed during the works with the closest facilities now at the Capitol, the Forum, the bus station, the Pavilions In The Park or Swan Walk Shopping Centre.