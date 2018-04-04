Top concerns over park sites revealed

Litter, vermin and toilet provision are among people’s top concerns when visiting Horsham Park.

The concerns are revealed following a community survey by Horsham District Council which also looked at people’s views on Chesworth Farm.

However, despite litter, vermin and toilet issues, the park survey revealed that overall public satisfaction with the park was high with 96 per cent of respondents being very or fairly satisfied with it.

The council ran the on-line survey between October and November last year and received 890 responses to the park survey and around 400 to the Chesworth Farm survey.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure Jonathan Chowen said: “Both sites have received so much positive community engagement and I am particularly glad to see so much support for an increase in natural habitats to encourage wildlife.

“We now have the input we need to create an effective management plan for each site to create parks that our residents will be even more proud of.”

Among the findings from users about Horsham Park included: Walking was the most common mode of transport to the park; younger people are more likely to visit the park for socialising; those aged 35-44 for sport or public events and people aged 45-64 for reasons relating to pets or nature.

The most used facilities are the gardens, café, seating, pond, play area and events/entertainment. Forty per cent said they would like to see more events with music.

The main findings about Chesworth Farm revealed that 97 per cent said it was very or fairly well managed; most were in favour of more parking and the most common reasons for visiting the farm were related to nature, physical health and walking pets.

There was strong support for increasing natural habitats to attract wildlife and improving information available on the site and online.

The most significant problems were seen as muddy paths and dog fouling.

The council says the results of the surveys will now be used to develop management plans for each of the sites.