Top 10 most romantic restaurants in the Horsham area

As Valentine's Day approaches, plenty of couples will be looking for the perfect place to enjoy a romantic meal together.

For some date-night inspiration, here is the list of TripAdvisor's top 10 most romantic restaurants in the Horsham area.

1. Restaurant Tristan

Steve Cobb
jpimedia
2. Filippo's Italian Pizzeria Restaurant

Google Streetview
other
3. The Chequers Inn

Google Streetview
other
4. La Piazzetta

James Oxenham
jpimedia
