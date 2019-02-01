Top 10 most romantic restaurants in the Horsham area
As Valentine's Day approaches, plenty of couples will be looking for the perfect place to enjoy a romantic meal together.
For some date-night inspiration, here is the list of TripAdvisor's top 10 most romantic restaurants in the Horsham area.
1. Restaurant Tristan
One happy dinner said: "My wife and I treated ourselves to what was the most amazing lunch we have ever had." Stans Way, Horsham
Steve Cobb
jpimedia
2. Filippo's Italian Pizzeria Restaurant
"Good place for a romantic evening or a family meal. Thoroughly recommended." said one reviewer. Park Place, Horsham.
Google Streetview
other
3. The Chequers Inn
One TripAdvisor review said: "The ambience is perfect for a romantic evening, the food is excellent and the service discreet and efficient." Rowhook Road, Horsham.
Google Streetview
other
4. La Piazzetta
One reviewer described La Piazzetta as a 'treasure', saying: " Lovely waiting staff, friendly and romantic atmosphere, loved the music!" Bishopric, Horsham.
James Oxenham
jpimedia
View more