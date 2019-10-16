Time for tea and cake at the Rusper art show

The Rusper Art Group is hosting its 49th annual show next weekend, to raise funds for the village hall roof.

Group member Margaret White said: “We’d really like to be able to celebrate our 50th in the same place. However, Rusper Village Hall is in need of major repairs to its roof.

“In previous years, our profits have been donated to various charities, but this year we feel we must support the hall that has supported us for such a long time and where we meet every week.

“We urge people to come along and see for themselves what a fabulous venue this is. Have a look at our paintings and free standing screens, and maybe partake of tea, coffee, a light lunch, or a piece of delicious cake.”

The event will take place on October 26 and 27, from 10am-5pm, at Rusper Village Hall. There is no charge for entry.