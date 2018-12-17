Three rescued after car rolls in ditch in Storrington crash

Three people became trapped in their vehicle following a two car crash in Storrington.

Emergency services were called to the A283 Washington Road after a black BMW 330D and a grey Honda CRV collided yesterday evening (December 16).

Emergency services attended the scene

Police said the Honda crashed into a ditch and rolled onto its side. The driver, a 79-year-old man from Pulborough, along with his two passengers, a 70-year-old woman from Pulborough and a 93-year-old woman from Storrington, became trapped in the vehicle.

Officer said firefighters helped rescue all three from the car and all were treated at the scene for shock.

A 42-year-old man from Horsham, who was driving the BMW, was not hurt.

The collision took place shortly before 7.30pm at the junction with Water Lane and the road was blocked for more than an hour. It has since re-opened.