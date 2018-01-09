Thousands of extra recycling bins go out to residents

Thousands of residents have asked Horsham District Council for extra recycling bins following the council’s controversial plans to introduce fortnightly household rubbish collections next month.

The switch to the fortnightly service is due to start being rolled out across the district from February 5 and is aimed at making cash savings for the council as well as improving recycling rates.

When first announcing the change, the council offered to provide residents with a second smaller blue-topped recycling bin for a £5 delivery charge, as well as free recycling bags to store extra rubbish.

And this week the council said it had been ‘very pleased’ with the public response. A spokesman said:“The council has supplied over 3,000 additional recycling bins to residents upon request, as well as issuing an additional 265 reusable recycling bags for those with very limited storage options.

“The period for residents to apply for additional recycling capacity ended on 30 November 2017, however we continued to offer assistance to the small number of residents who inquired after the end date.”

The spokesman added that the council was grateful to residents “for their ongoing support in helping us to meet the national recycling target of 50 per cent by 2020.”

Controversy has surrounded the change to a fortnightly collection service and an unsuccessful campaign was launched to maintain the weekly service.