Thousands left without power in and around Horsham

More than 2,000 homes were without electricity in the early hours of this morning (August 13).

UK Power Networks said an issue with an underground cable cut off power to properties in the Bishopric area at about 2am.

Readers also reported being without electricity in the Greenway area and in Broadbridge Heath.

Engineers were immediately on the scene and worked to restore supplies with all homes back online just before 4am.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We understand how difficult it can be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”