Thousands flock to town's first medieval Christmas market

Thousands of shoppers and visitors flocked to Horsham’s historic centre to experience the town’s first medieval Christmas market.

Roving medieval knights and jesters roamed the festive clad market stalls, where suitably attired stall holders entered into the spirit of the weekend as they sold an enticing assortment of crafts, festive foods, mulled mead and medieval fayre.

Market stall holders embraced the Medieval theme

On Saturday (December 2) there were belly dancing performances from the Sultan Siren’s throughout the day. Carols on the bandstand organised by Age UK also added to the festive feel.

The Christmas celebration also coincided with the nationally celebrated Small Business Saturday, encouraging the public to “shop small” and support local independent traders.

Additionally, Young Enterprise, a national business competition for schools was also welcomed to the event. Four companies from Collyer’s College and Millais in Horsham and two schools from the Worthing area made a great start to their trading experience by selling £1000s worth of product to local shoppers.

On Sunday, visitors enjoyed wandering minstrel performances throughout the day and further carols on the bandstand performed by Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

Dressing for the occasion

The ever popular Christmas Cracker Charity Market organised by The Rotary Club of Horsham returned to the amphitheatre along with hugely popular Santa’s big red steam bus rides around the town centre, provided by the Horsham Traction Company.

An ancient stocks photo booth also provided a mediaeval background canvas for those wishing to have their photos taken to mark the day.

Much admired and visited was an open air exhibition of bespoke banners depicting Horsham’s medieval history. These were produced by Horsham Museum and Horsham District Council.

The Christmas Medieval Market was organised by Horsham District Council in conjunction with Loxwood Joust and Horsham Markets operators Food Rocks.