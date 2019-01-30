‘Those lifts are a disgrace’... Horsham shoppers reaction after nine rescued from town centre lifts

Lifts at a Horsham car park have been branded a ‘disgrace’ after breaking down again over the weekend, trapping several people.

Five people were rescued by firefighters from the Forum after a lift broke down on Saturday afternoon (January 26).

Crews were called to the town centre half-an-hour later after four more people became stuck in a lift at Swan Walk car park. They were freed nearly three hours later after help from a lift engineer. For more on the incidents see our previous story: Nine people rescued from lifts in Horsham town centre

The incident at the Form is not the first to be reported with the lifts at the car park plagued with problems over the past few years.

On the County Times Facebook page Geraldine Gasson said: “I’m not surprised about the Forum, those lifts are a disgrace, always breaking down. Took months for the refurb then never working.”

Vikki Shelley shared her experience at Swan Walk. She said: “2 and a half hours?! I got stuck in one in Swan Walk, with my kids, but that was only for a few minutes, and that was scary enough.”

The council, which is responsible for both lifts, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience to users as a result of the lift breakdowns this weekend.”

A spokesman added lifts at the Forum and Swan Walk remained closed and were being repaired by engineers.