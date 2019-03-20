This is what the new Premier Inn in Haywards Heath will look like

Artists’ impressions of the new Premier Inn that is coming to Haywards Heath have been released.

Planning permission for the 78-bed hotel and associated restaurant was approved in July, 2017.

Perrymount Road in Hayward Heath. Picture: 'Liz Pearce

A spokesman for the British hotel chain said this week that the hotel, which is currently under construction in Perrymount Road, adjacent to Clair Park, is due to open later this year.

The development will create a significant number of jobs and will promote additional spending in the local economy, the district council says.

It has also been supported by Haywards Heath Town Council.

Back in 2016, residents of nearby Clair Court raised concerns about the proposal which, they said, they were not made aware of ‘until the last minute’.

An artist's impression of the new Premier Inn hotel coming to Haywards Heath

They feared the new hotel would spoil the look of the area and that there were insufficient parking spaces which would increase traffic problems.

The new Premier Inn hotel is due to open later this year

