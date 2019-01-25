This is how you can help Nuthurst pupils raise vital funds for a Kenyan school

St Andrew’s School in Nuthurst is raising funds to help a Kenyan school.

The school has established, a strong link with Holy Trinity ACK school in a village called Sosiot in Kenya.

The Nuthurst pupils have exchanged letters with the pupils there.

Two St Andrew’s teachers, visited the school last year taking educational resources donated from parents and from a British Council grant.

Now the school is crowdfunding to extend the toilet facilities at the Kenyan school, with a goal of £2,500.

In February 2018, Deborah Dean and fellow teacher Helen visited the school in Sosiot, Kenya.

The school is happy and successful; it is run by Silas Asoro the headteacher and his great team according to Deborah.

She said: “It was a humbling and incredible experience for us to see what can be achieved with comparatively few resources.”

Due to the school’s success with examination results it has attracted many new learners. This term 150 new pupils have begun at the school and this brings the total to 405 students.

The school only has a small block of three cubicles over a latrine for all the children to use.

Mr Asoro added that although he is delighted to see how the school has grown and adaptations have been made to accommodate the children in classrooms, he is embarrassed by how long the children now have to queue to use the latrine.

Vicky who is 13-years-old and the school president, travels 7km (three on foot) to attend the school.

She is proud to be a pupil at Holy Trinity, but is frustrated by the amount of time she and her fellow pupils waste lining up to use the latrine.

Mr Asoro has spoken to a local builder who estimates that to build and tile a new toilet block for the children to use would cost approximately £2,500.

To donate see www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/debbie-deankenyaschoollatrine