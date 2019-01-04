This is how you can help Horsham causes grab hundreds of pounds of funding

Nominations are open for Horsham community groups to receive a huge cash boost.

Horsham builder’s merchant D.W. Nye has again launched their Proud to be Local campaign which in 2018 saw local causes, charities and groups receive a combined £2000 of extra funding.

The company is now asking for nominations for causes this year who hope to receive one of the £500 funding boosts on offer.

Nominations should be emailed to proudtobelocal@dwnye.co.uk before January 31 to be considered for the first round of funding.

In 2018 the four causes which received funding were 4TheYouth, Holbrook Animal Rescue, Jack and Jill Pre-School and the Second Horsham Scout Group.

The successful causes were decided by public vote.

Rex Nye, managing director at D.W. Nye, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to help so many deserving charities and groups during 2018.

“I hope the funding makes a big difference to the important work they do for the community.

“We are looking forward to supporting more worthy causes in 2019.”