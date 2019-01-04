This is how you can help Horsham causes grab hundreds of pounds of funding

Previous winners of the Proud to be Local campaign, Second Horsham Scout Group
Nominations are open for Horsham community groups to receive a huge cash boost.

Horsham builder’s merchant D.W. Nye has again launched their Proud to be Local campaign which in 2018 saw local causes, charities and groups receive a combined £2000 of extra funding.

The company is now asking for nominations for causes this year who hope to receive one of the £500 funding boosts on offer.

Nominations should be emailed to proudtobelocal@dwnye.co.uk before January 31 to be considered for the first round of funding.

In 2018 the four causes which received funding were 4TheYouth, Holbrook Animal Rescue, Jack and Jill Pre-School and the Second Horsham Scout Group.

The successful causes were decided by public vote.

Rex Nye, managing director at D.W. Nye, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to help so many deserving charities and groups during 2018.

“I hope the funding makes a big difference to the important work they do for the community.

“We are looking forward to supporting more worthy causes in 2019.”