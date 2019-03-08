This is how these cubs from Pulborough and Bury raised hundreds for the homeless

A group of cubs have raised hundreds for the homeless after being inspired by their MP.

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert joined cub scouts from the Bury and Pulborough packs who were packing shopping bags to raise funds for the homeless charity Depaul International on Saturday March 2.

The cub scouts were helping shoppers to pack their bags in Tesco in Pulborough in return for a donation to the charity chosen after meeting Mr Herbert. The MP had visited the Bury and Pulborough packs in November for UK Parliament Week when they ran a question and answer session to learn more about how Parliament works.

The children were interested to hear about Nick’s work with homeless charities. Mr Herbert is an officer for the all-party parliament group (APPG) on Ending Homelessness. The packs offered their support to help raise funds and awareness and decided on a charity bag pack.

Mr Herbert said at the event: “This was a really great initiative by the cubs. They decided who they wanted to raise money for and how. They have worked hard today to help shoppers and to raise money which will support the wonderful work which Depaul undertakes.”

Mr Herbert was joined at the event by his partner Jason Eades, senior partnership manager for Depaul, a charity which has The Duchess of Norfolk as its patron.

Jason Eades added: “I was so pleased to join the cubs on Saturday afternoon for a charity bag pack to help raise funds to support Depaul International’s work. I was touched that the cubs decided themselves they wanted to raise funds to help homeless people and awareness of the plight of some of the most vulnerable in society. On behalf of everyone at Depaul I want to thank all the cubs involved.”

Jonathan Pearce, leader of Bury Cub Pack of the first Pulborough and West Chiltington Scout Group, said: “When Nick and Jason came to talk to the cubs last term, one of the topics we discussed was homelessness.

“The Cubs were moved to hear about the issues faced by the homeless and were interested to learn about the supportive work of Depaul International/UK.

“The Cubs agreed they would like to do something to contribute to the charity and we are hugely grateful to Tesco Pulborough for the opportunity. We would also like to thank Nick and Jason for their interest and their ongoing encouragement.”

Jonathan said the cubs had raised £270.28.