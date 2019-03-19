Thieves escape with jewellery in Horsham house raids

Jewellery was stolen from houses in Horsham during a new string of burglaries in the district.

In one break-in in Parsonage Road, Horsham, thieves snatched jewellery after forcing open a patio door overnight on March 12 and 13.

In another incident, jewellery was also stolen from a house in Ashleigh Road, Horsham, on March 12.

Police say that, in other raids, quad bikes were stolen from properties in Faygate and Slinfold.

Thieves stole one of the quad bikes from the grounds of a property in Wimland Road, Faygate, some time between March 2 and March 6.

And another quad bike was stolen when a padlock was broken on a building in Lyons Road, Slinfold, between March 11 and 12.

Police say an attempted break-in was also made at the garage of a property in Littleworth Lane, Partridge Green, overnight between March 12 and 13.