These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond between in the new year

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and the rest of West Sussex between December 31 and January 9.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closed

Bishopstone Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Repair carriageway void. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 11 to January 7

Mill Lane, Balcombe: Tree surgery to clear route to hang overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – January 6 to January 24

High Street, Billingshurst: Access required to underground structures cabling for a new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – January 6 to January 7

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Taylors Lane, Bosham: Access required to overhead BT structure to repair service. Road Closure. BT – January 6 to January 6

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to January 20

Crescent Road, Burgess Hill: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 9 to January 9

London Road, Burgess Hill: Lay replacement gas main and transfer services. Road Closure. SGN – January 6 to January 24

London Road, Coldwaltham: Line Painting and maintenance. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 6 to January 7

Hundred Acres, Compton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 6 to January 6

Picts Lane, Cowfold: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 9 to January 9

Crosbie Close, Donnington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 6 to January 6

Little Bognor Road, Fittleworth: Replace decaying pole. Road Closure. BT – January 2 to January 2

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main (Sunte Close to Summerhill Close). Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Treemans Road, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 8 to January 8

Chapel Road, Itchingfield: Installation of new footway. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 6 to January 17

Hunters Race, Lavant: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 6 to January 6

Clappers Lane, Poynings: Relay leaking comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – January 6 to January 8

Honeywood Lane Access Road, Rudgwick: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 9 to January 9

The Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services From St Nicholas Lane to Erringham Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 4 to January 24

Foxhall, Singleton: Lay new duct in carriageway for new connection. Road Closure. BT – January 2 to January 3

Spring Lane, Slinfold: Replace decaying pole in verge. Road Closure. BT – January 9 to January 13

Twineham Lane, Twineham: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 6 to January 10

Summerfield Road, West Wittering: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 7 to January 7

Kirdford Road, Wisborough Green: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 8 to January 8

Turners Hill Road, Worth: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 8 to January 8

Warwick Road, Worthing: Repair leak on water main. Road Closure. Southern Water – January 8 to January 10