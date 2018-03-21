‘The Wombles’ go litter picking

Horsham District Council’s Adopt-a-Street project was given a helping hand earlier this month by a group of children from Thakeham Primary School called ‘The Wombles’ as they set out to clean up the grounds surrounding their school.

The young team from the Storrington school were equipped with litter pickers, gloves and bin bags as they collected litter around their local area. When asking the children why they wanted to get involved one replied: “It’s good for the environment and helps the animals out”.

The Adopt-a-Street project was established in March 2015, encouraging residents to take extra care of their street or an area they particularly value in the community by picking up the litter left by others. The initiative now boasts in excess of 3000 volunteers since its launch.

Commenting on ‘The Wombles’ efforts, cabinet member for waste, recycling and cleansing Cllr Philip Circus said: “I am really pleased that so many of our district’s residents are taking pride in their local areas and have signed up to be Adopt- a-Street volunteers with the council’s litter picking scheme.

“It is particularly encouraging to see so many school aged children getting involved at such a young age to care for their environment and clear their area of unsightly litter.”

To support volunteers, the council provides health and safety training, advice to co-ordinate volunteers and equipment in the form of litter pickers, plastic bags, protective gloves and hi-viz jackets.

If you are interested in joining the scheme or you would like to get a group of volunteers together please complete the Adopt-a-Street online form at https://ebusiness.horsham.gov.uk/outreach/WM_AdoptAStreet.ofml

Otherwise any more information about the scheme itself can be found at https://www.horsham.gov.uk/bins/adopt-a-street