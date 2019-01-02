The top 10 Crawley stories of 2018

As we begin 2019, we are taking a look back at some of the Crawley Observer’s biggest stories of last year.

1 - Gatwick Airport sign criticised as ‘needlessly hostile’.

A sign at border control at Gatwick Airport has been criticised as being ‘pointless and needlessly aggressive’. The sign at passport control at Gatwick Airport warns that checks will be carried out on all arriving passengers ‘to keep out people who have no right to enter and to welcome those who do’. Click here for full story:

2 - Big high street chain opens new Crawley store.

A big high street chain opened a new store in Queens Square. Peacocks is opposite Costa Coffee and was officially opened by the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Carlos Castro and Peacocks regional manager Les McLain. Click here for full story:

3 - Crawley’s K2 is a ‘hellhole’ says snooker champ Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Click here for full story:

4 - Three people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed in the street in Crawley. Click here for full story:

5 - Crawley pub to be demolished and replaced with flats and shops.Click here for full story:

6 - Unpleasant odour ‘affecting thousands’ in Crawley. Click here for full story:

7 - Work begins on new KFC drive thru at Gatwick. Click here for full story:

8 - Drivers warned of months of delays during Crawley roundabout work. Click here for full story:

9 - ‘Not everything smells of urine’ in Crawley says BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker. Click here for full story:

10 - Gatwick Airport drone chaos. Click here for full story: