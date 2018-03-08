The Floral Fringe Fair returns this summer

A quirky, wildlife-themed fair which will have a vintage twist is set to return for the sixth time this summer.

Described by visitors last year as ‘unique, eclectic, quirky, quality, informative and friendly’, the Floral Fringe Fair will take place on the weekend of June 2 and 3 at Knepp Castle, Shipley from 10.30 am to 5pm.

The overall theme of the fair is native wildlife and how to encourage it into the garden but the fair has grown and developed into much more.

It is about everything that is quintessentially English and quirky, celebrating the outdoors, gardens and gardening, and this year the festival has also introduced a steampunk twist, a fascinating genre that echoes with our recycle, re-love ethos and eccentric theme.

There will also be music from local musicians along with dancing and singing to enjoy, and visitors are also encouraged to dress in their favourite vintage clothing, particularly if arriving in a classic or vintage pre-1975 vehicle.

Additionally, the festival focuses on talented craftspeople and artists of today as well as the craftspeople of a bygone era, represented by vintage stalls and classic cars.

Organisers are planning more than 130 stalls with stallholders from Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Hampshire including specialist nurseries and some centred around wildlife information.

Stallholders will be selling what they have made so are able to talk with first hand knowledge and passion about their product.

Vintage stalls will also be selling items made by craftspeople from the past.

Organisers Jean and Steve Jackman described the event as ‘a unique, eagerly-anticipated, friendly gathering with a magical vintage atmosphere, created by over a hundred stalls of very special, talented, local makers, producers, musicians and growers.’

The fair is also becoming something of a foodies favourite boasting a variety of options.

Many farmer’s market food stalls will be selling a wide range of carefully chosen food to suit everyone and most dietary requirements have been taken into consideration.

There will be plenty of places to sit including a tea tent and a local ale tent.

The variety of food and drink on offer includes Pimms, gourmet fishfinger sandwiches with nori batter, a barbecue, freshly baked wood-fired oven pizzas, cooked as you wait vegan galettes, quiches, pies, cheeses, breads and smoked meat.

For entrants with a sweeter tooth stalls will be offering coffee, teas, gin cocktails, a selection of cakes, ice cream, chocolate, marshmallows, fudge and many more.

Why not bring your retro picnic basket and rug and buy all the ingredients for your picnic from the numerous street food stalls at the fair. There are many picnic spots by the beautiful lake. Or eat in our fabulous pop-up tearoom. The fair is becoming something of a foodies favourite.

Well behaved dogs on leads are positively welcomed by the organisers.

There are free roaming cattle, sheep, ponies, geese and deer which may have young, so leads are essential at all times.

The festival hosts have catered to the dogs as well as their owners, selling delicious doggy treats plus handmade collars and leads.

Knepp Castle is the subject of an unusual and nationally important re-wilding project and there will be the chance to learn more about this at the fair.

Wildlife safaris have recently been launched on the estate and there is a well equipped luxury campsite.

The beautiful private gardens at Knepp Castle, designed by Georgia Langton, will be open especially for the fair.

Entry is £7.50 per person, £2 for children under 14 and children under four free.

If entrants arrive in a classic or vintage pre-1975 vehicle entry is £6.50 each for the first two occupants.

These vehicles will have a specially allocated parking area. Find out more about the fair visit www.floralfringefair.co.uk, email jeanfffjackman@gmail.com or call 07939 272443..

You can also find The Floral Fringe Fair on Facebook at www.facebook.com/floralfringefair and Twitter @floralfringe.