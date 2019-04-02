The average income in these Crawley streets revealed

We’ve looked at the average household income in Crawley’s neighbourhoods.

We have used information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The average household income in the UK for the financial year ending 2018 was £28,400, according to the ONS. All street pictures from Google Maps. See also: Crawley party people - more club pictures from 2011

Bewbush Drive, Crawley. Average household income is much higher than the national average, 39,000 pounds.

Creasys Drive, Crawley. Average household income is much higher than the national average, 39,000 pounds.

Ashburnham Road, Crawley. Average household income is much higher than the national average, 50,000 pounds.

Gossops Drive, Crawley. Average household income is much higher than the national average, 45,000 pounds.

