Thameslink services delayed at Horsham after ‘person hit by a train’ in London area

Thameslink services to Peterborough have been delayed at Horsham after someone was ‘hit by a train’ in the London area.

A statement on Network Rail’s website said disruption was expected until midday and that some lines were blocked.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that we advise a person has been hit by a train on the mainline route towards Finsbury Park.

“Whilst the emergency services deal with this incident, part of the line will remain closed until further notice.

“This will result in diversions via Hertford North.”

A tweet from Thameslink advised that two of the four lines between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park have reopened but said there was a reduced service operating between Stevenage and London.

Thameslink said there are still delays of up to 60 minutes, cancellations and diversions.

The Network Rail spokesman added: “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to.

“You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”

Thameslink said ticket acceptance on other operators is in place.

Full details are available on its website.