Ten top breakfast venues in Horsham district according to TripAdvisor

It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Whether you start with a healthy option of porridge or muesli or throw caution to the wind with a big fry-up, it’s always a pleasant change to go out for the meal.

But where in the Horsham district can you get the best breakfasts?

We’ve checked with TripAdvisor on the top ten cafes or restaurants as decided by you, the public.

And there’s a wonderful variety of food at a wide range of venues avilable.

Check out the list below and we’ve included just some of the comments.

Some of the establishments don’t open until mid-morning (so more of a brunch) or you need to book - readers should check details before visiting.

1 - The Milk Churn - The Brickworks, Lynwick Street, Rudgwick.

‘Great place’ - ‘Excellent quality and value!’

2 - Cafe by the Lake - Sumners Ponds, Barns Green.

‘Totally perfect! 100% recommend this place’ - ‘Hidden gem’

3 - Artisan Tea Rooms & Patisserie - Market Square, Horsham.

‘Will definitely be back again’ - ‘Always worth a visit’

4 - Camellia Restaurant @ South Lodge Hotel - Brighton Road, Lower Beeding.

‘Great food and service’ - ‘Consistently good food and service’

5 - The Comodor - West Walk, Horsham.

‘Rate the full English breakfast highly’ - ‘Will definitely use again and support independent traders’

6 - Stan’s Bike Shack - The Old Farm Shop Bines Road, Partridge Green.

‘Perfect stop for anyone out on their bike’ - ‘A shining light at the end of a journey’

7 - New House Farm Shop Tea Room - Old Crawley Road | Faygate.

‘A good location and will certainly be back’ - ‘Lovely food and super quick service’

8 - The Cafe, Nightingale Road, Horsham.

‘Best place in town for a strong breakfast’ - ‘Will definitely come back here again’

9 - Max’s Diner - Graylands Estate, Langhurst Wood Road, Horsham.

‘The food was delicious’ - ‘Delicious morning feed’

10 - Stooks - Billingshurst Road, Horsham.

‘So many different types of food’ - ‘Staff were attentive, friendly and helpful’