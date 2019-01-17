Temperatures to plummet in Horsham overnight

As temperatures plummet Horsham district residents should wrap up warm to face freezing weather.

The Met Office says the district will see a peak of just 4degC today (January 17) and although sunny it will feel like freezing.

Overnight, the town will see temperatures of minus one which feel like minus four due to wind chill, despite the weather staying dry.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, reaching 5degC but is likely to see some rain.

The start of next week will see temperatures stay around three to 4degC